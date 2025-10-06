BOZEMAN — Do you feel safe crossing the streets in downtown Bozeman? A lot of people don’t — and now, a new law has been passed to make crosswalks safer for pedestrians.

WATCH: New Law Means Bigger Fines if You Don’t Stop for Pedestrians

New law aims to make crosswalks safer

“Little Bozeman is not little Bozeman anymore," said one former resident. "It’s changed a lot."

We spoke with pedestrians on Main Street to find out how safe they feel navigating Bozeman’s busy streets.

One woman, who lived in Bozeman for more than 20 years, shared how much the city has changed since her high school days.

“I graduated from high school here in ’69, so it’s changed a lot," she said. "There were half as many lights and half of the traffic.”

“Because there’s so much more traffic, you have to look about ten different directions just to get across the street.”

This sentiment is part of what led to Senate Bill 471, brought by Senator Dave Fern, which introduces a new offense to the Montana Code.

It increases the penalties for drivers who are found to be driving dangerously near crosswalks. Under the new law, drivers who don't stop and wait for pedestrians can be fined between $25 and $100 for a first offense.

Drivers could also face even bigger penalties if a pedestrian-activated beacon is flashing and a pedestrian is present.

However, not everyone thinks pedestrian safety is an issue in Bozeman.

“I feel fine," said another local. "People are mostly courteous and stop.”

Under the law, drivers are required to stop and remain stopped for any pedestrian in a crosswalk — especially when flashing lights are activated.

