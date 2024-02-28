Watch Now
US-89 completely blocked south of Livingston

Posted at 5:20 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 19:20:49-05

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, US-89 is completely blocked due to a vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2024.

The DOT's traveler information map states that a vehicle crash in all lanes happened at mile marker 49, between Livingston and Pine Creek.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to East River Road at mile marker 50. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto East River Road at Pine Creek Road, mile marker 43.5.

No further details are available. We will keep you updated as we get new information.

