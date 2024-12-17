Urban campers in Bozeman working to comply with city's new permit system

BOZEMAN — At an urban camping community off Galloway Street in Bozeman, all the campers have been officially permitted as a part of the city's new permitting program.

"I never even had a record until I came here. And I've had to fight. I had to steal. And I hate to say that, but it’s the truth," says Roy Ramos.

Ramos is one of 61 urban campers who have received a permit so far. Up to now, he says he’s just done what he needed to survive.

"I’m being honest, when you have to survive, you have to survive," he says.

Roy originally moved to Billings to work at a paint refinery—until COVID changed everything.

"And then COVID hit. And then they started laying everybody off. So, then I'm stuck, and I started going to homeless shelters or whatever waiting for something to pop up," says Ramos.

According to City of Bozeman officials, permits are reserved for individuals, like Roy, who don’t have any other options. Each one is approved on a case-by-case basis.

Ramos says, "People say it’s easy, like just go home. But for me, my ex-wife has the house. The kids are grown, they have their families. They're gone and they have their own problems."

City officials say renewal fees are expected after the holidays, to give urban campers a reprieve.

The $25 fee paid by campers will contribute to purchasing port-o-johns and trash cans.

And despite deteriorating health and memory issues, Roy says he’s done what he can to stay out of trouble and find a job.

"On Indeed, I did like 50 different places. So, I'm pretty sure one of them will call me coming up. So, it’ll work out," he says.

The city says it’s a part of permit requirements to begin seeking permanent housing.

By October 2025, city commissioners will take a look at how Ordinance 2172 is working and decide then whether to continue it or phase out urban camping altogether.

Hoping to have a plan by then, Roy says it’s faith that keeps him going.

"A lot of times you just wanna give up. But when you believe, it gives you strength. At least it does for me," Ramos says.