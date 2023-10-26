WATCH: Full interview with urban camper in Bozeman
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 15:42:25-04
BOZEMAN — Tina Dunkel says she's been in Montana for 30 years and in a Bozeman camper for the past six months. She talks about the challenges of urban camping and the impact of a new city ordinance as winter weather sets in.
Watch the full, extended interview in the media player above.
