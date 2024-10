Tuesday night, the Bozeman City Commission passed a new, more restrictive urban camping ordinance.

After nearly five hours of debate, city leaders voted three to two on the new ordinance that would prohibit camping in the public right of way.

The new rules also reintroduce making camping a misdemeanor and enact a permit system that would allow some camping on certain streets.

The city has been debating urban camping for more than a year. The new laws take effect in mid-November.