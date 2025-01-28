Two longtime friends in Bozeman plan cross-country bike trip after one's cancer diagnosis

BOZEMAN — Last Memorial Day, Burke Moran's longtime friend Chris Seab was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of white blood cell cancer. There were a lot of unknowns with that diagnosis, but it was that unknown that inspired Burke to go on a bike ride across the country hoping to raise awareness.

The Journey started in Bozeman on Monday, as the two make their way to San Diego, California where they'll ride nearly 3,000 miles all the way to Jacksonville, Florida.

Watch the story here:

Two friends in Bozeman plan cross-country bike trip after one's cancer diagnosis

“So, we've decided that we need to do something. Or we could just sit around and do nothing,” says Moran.

After learning about his childhood friend Seab's diagnosis, Moran, the owner of Rib and Chop House, wanted to learn more about the disease and raise awareness.

“Because it is unknown. Because I think a lot of people are going through multiple myeloma, probably seeing the same thing that is so unknown, so unaware of what he was about to get into,” says Moran.

So, last summer, Moran started biking around town training to ride around 3,000 miles.

“I have never done a bike ride like this at all. Just around Bozeman. In June, rode every day and then, when the snow came, I still rode every day,” says Moran.

For Moran this is more than just a ride; it’s a journey to accompany his friend and a journey to raise awareness.

“The fear that he had. And so, we felt that, you know, maybe a bike ride or doing something like that would show to him that we could, you know, we'll kind of join him in his journey as he, you know, going through his treatments,” says Moran.

Grateful for the support, Chris asked Moran to raise money for others who are battling multiple myeloma. This year they hope to raise $150,000.

“[He said] Thank you very much for doing this for me. But we would like to support the families and the other people that are going through treatment,” says Moran.

Moran hopes this becomes a yearly tradition, looking to raise $500,00 on their bike ride next summer.

If you would like to donate or follow their journey, click here.