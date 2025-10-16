Two Gallatin High seniors to hold clothing drive for community and students

BOZEMAN — At Gallatin High, two students have collected thousands of articles of clothing with the help of local businesses. Now, they’re putting together a clothing drive.

“If you look good, you feel good, then you do good,” said student Katie Crosby.

Katie Crosby and Maria Mendez, both seniors at Gallatin High, are running this clothing drive. The two girls are members of DECA, an international business club for high school students.

WATCH: Behind the Racks: How Two Students Organized a 15,000-Item Clothing Drive

“We go and compete at state levels through different events,” said Crosby, who added that if they win, they go to compete at nationals.

As part of DECA, Crosby and Mendez are hosting a clothing drive.

“Essentially, we choose a project and we have to hold out an event or create awareness of a certain aspect,” said Crosby. The two students will then write a 20-page paper and give a presentation.

MTN News Maria Mendez (left) and Katie Crosby (right), the two Gallatin High students in charge of the clothing drive.

Crosby says this is the second year she has been hosting this clothing drive.

“I’ve always kind of loved fashion; I work in clothing and retail,” said Crosby. “So, I kind of decided I wanted to do something where I could help the community and where clothing has an impact.”

Last year, Crosby’s clothing drive brought in more than 10,000 articles of clothing. This year, Crosby estimates the clothing drive brought in upwards of 15,000 pieces.

Katie Crosby Last year's clothing drive at Gallatin High.

Crosby and Mendez say this high volume of clothing is possible because of local businesses.

“We have been partnering with more than 20 local businesses to be able to make this happen,” said Mendez.

MTN asked Mendez and Crosby why they decided to hold this clothing drive.

“A lot of the students, they just don’t feel comfortable with the clothes they have, and they don’t, really have, like, the opportunity to be able to get new clothing,” said Mendez.

“As soon as I kind of dressed nicer, I realized that I kind of felt more open and, like, was able to focus more in school, and it led to the effect of wanting to do it for everyone,” said Crosby.

From setting up the dressing rooms to reaching out to local businesses, Mendez and Crosby manage the entire drive from start to finish.

“We’re going to have a bunch of racks set up,” said Crosby, as she pointed out the layout for the clothing drive.

Both girls say the event couldn’t have been possible without the support of the community.

“Thank you to all of the businesses and people who have supported us throughout this whole journey,” said Crosby.

“Thank you for everything, and I hope we can see you guys here,” said Mendez.

The clothing event will take place at the Gallatin High gym on November 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit @clothing_confidencea25_ on Instagram.