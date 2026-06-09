Tuesday Headlines: June 9, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, June 9, 2026:
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TOP HEADLINES:
Butte carnival ride accident: Witnesses rushed to help teen boy after falling from Yoyo ride
13-year-old boy seriously injured after falling from carnival ride in Butte, witnesses say
NASA unveils Artemis III astronauts to test technology for a future moon landing
NASA unveils Artemis III crew
Bozeman using new AI technology to help improve traffic safety
Bozeman using new AI technology to help improve traffic safety
What to know about Trump's nomination of Todd Blanche to be attorney general
'21 Cows' aims to help Livingston food pantry replace lost protein supply