Tuesday Headlines: June 9, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, June 9, 2026:

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TOP HEADLINES:

Butte carnival ride accident: Witnesses rushed to help teen boy after falling from Yoyo ride

13-year-old boy seriously injured after falling from carnival ride in Butte, witnesses say

NASA unveils Artemis III astronauts to test technology for a future moon landing

NASA unveils Artemis III crew

Bozeman using new AI technology to help improve traffic safety

Bozeman using new AI technology to help improve traffic safety

What to know about Trump's nomination of Todd Blanche to be attorney general