Tuesday Headlines: Jan. 13, 2026

Butte referee speaks out after reportedly being attacked by parent at middle school basketball game
Montana plow drivers trade snow removal for road maintenance
Ancient pictograph vandalized at Missouri Headwaters State Park
Yellowstone National Park raises entrance fees for international visitors
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Interesting Historical Facts and Events for January 13th - Here's a collection of historical events, notable births, and deaths that occurred on January 13th throughout history:
Major Historical Events
Ancient & Medieval Times
- 27 BC: Octavian (later Augustus) transferred power back to the Roman Senate and people, receiving Spain, Gaul, and Syria as provinces for 10 years
- 532: The Nika riots erupted in Constantinople's Hippodrome due to discontent with Emperor Justinian I
- 1547: Henry Howard, Earl of Surrey, was sentenced to death for treason by King Henry VIII
Modern Era Disasters & Tragedies
- 1915: Italy's deadliest earthquake struck, killing between 29,978-32,610 people
- 1920: The "Reichstag Bloodbath" - Germany's bloodiest political demonstration occurred in Berlin
- 2012: The Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster off Italy's coast killed 32 people due to captain negligence
Revolutionary & Political Events
- 1797: A naval battle during the French Revolutionary Wars resulted in over 900 French deaths
- 1964: Hindu-Muslim riots in Calcutta (Kolkata) killed over 100 people
- 1991: Soviet troops killed 14 Lithuanian independence supporters in Vilnius
- 2021: President Donald Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection following the January 6 Capitol riots
Scientific & Cultural Milestones
- 1888: The National Geographic Society was founded in Washington, D.C.
- 1950: Finland established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China
- 1993: The Chemical Weapons Convention was signed
- 2000: Microsoft's Bill Gates stepped down as CEO, promoting Steve Ballmer
Notable Births (January 13th)
Historical Figures
- 1832: Horatio Alger Jr., American novelist known for rags-to-riches stories
- 1901: A.B. Guthrie Jr., American novelist and screenwriter who wrote "The Big Sky"
Entertainment Icons
- 1925: Gwen Verdon, legendary Broadway dancer and choreographer
- 1977: Orlando Bloom, English actor ("Lord of the Rings," "Pirates of the Caribbean")
- 1961: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress and comedian ("Seinfeld," "Veep")
Scientists & Innovators
- 1864: Wilhelm Wien, German physicist and Nobel Prize laureate
- 1938: William B. Davis, American actor known as "The Smoking Man" from "The X-Files"
Notable Deaths (January 13th)
Literary & Cultural Figures
- 1941: James Joyce, Irish novelist and modernist writer ("Ulysses," "Finnegans Wake")
- 1978: Joe McCarthy, American baseball manager
- 2017: William Peter Blatty, American writer who wrote "The Exorcist"
Historical Figures
- 1547: Henry Howard, Earl of Surrey, English poet and courtier (executed)
- 1914: Victoriano Huerta, Mexican military officer and president
Fun Facts About January 13th
- It's the 13th day of the year with 352 days remaining (353 in leap years)
- In some Nordic countries, it's known as "Tjugondag Knut" - the traditional end of Christmas celebrations
- The day marks various cultural celebrations, including Makara Sankranti in parts of India
- Stephen Foster Memorial Day is observed in the United States
