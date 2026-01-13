Tuesday Headlines: Jan. 13, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast: Jan. 13, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte referee speaks out after reportedly being attacked by parent at middle school basketball game

Montana plow drivers trade snow removal for road maintenance

Ancient pictograph vandalized at Missouri Headwaters State Park

Yellowstone National Park raises entrance fees for international visitors

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting Historical Facts and Events for January 13th - Here's a collection of historical events, notable births, and deaths that occurred on January 13th throughout history:

Major Historical Events

Ancient & Medieval Times

27 BC: Octavian (later Augustus) transferred power back to the Roman Senate and people, receiving Spain, Gaul, and Syria as provinces for 10 years

532: The Nika riots erupted in Constantinople's Hippodrome due to discontent with Emperor Justinian I

1547: Henry Howard, Earl of Surrey, was sentenced to death for treason by King Henry VIII

Modern Era Disasters & Tragedies

1915: Italy's deadliest earthquake struck, killing between 29,978-32,610 people

1920: The "Reichstag Bloodbath" - Germany's bloodiest political demonstration occurred in Berlin

2012: The Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster off Italy's coast killed 32 people due to captain negligence

Revolutionary & Political Events

1797: A naval battle during the French Revolutionary Wars resulted in over 900 French deaths

1964: Hindu-Muslim riots in Calcutta (Kolkata) killed over 100 people

1991: Soviet troops killed 14 Lithuanian independence supporters in Vilnius

2021: President Donald Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection following the January 6 Capitol riots

Scientific & Cultural Milestones

1888: The National Geographic Society was founded in Washington, D.C.

1950: Finland established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China

1993: The Chemical Weapons Convention was signed

2000: Microsoft's Bill Gates stepped down as CEO, promoting Steve Ballmer

Notable Births (January 13th)

Historical Figures

1832: Horatio Alger Jr., American novelist known for rags-to-riches stories

1901: A.B. Guthrie Jr., American novelist and screenwriter who wrote "The Big Sky"

Entertainment Icons

1925: Gwen Verdon, legendary Broadway dancer and choreographer

1977: Orlando Bloom, English actor ("Lord of the Rings," "Pirates of the Caribbean")

1961: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress and comedian ("Seinfeld," "Veep")

Scientists & Innovators

1864: Wilhelm Wien, German physicist and Nobel Prize laureate

1938: William B. Davis, American actor known as "The Smoking Man" from "The X-Files"

Notable Deaths (January 13th)

Literary & Cultural Figures

1941: James Joyce, Irish novelist and modernist writer ("Ulysses," "Finnegans Wake")

1978: Joe McCarthy, American baseball manager

2017: William Peter Blatty, American writer who wrote "The Exorcist"

Historical Figures

1547: Henry Howard, Earl of Surrey, English poet and courtier (executed)

1914: Victoriano Huerta, Mexican military officer and president

Fun Facts About January 13th

It's the 13th day of the year with 352 days remaining (353 in leap years)

In some Nordic countries, it's known as "Tjugondag Knut" - the traditional end of Christmas celebrations

The day marks various cultural celebrations, including Makara Sankranti in parts of India

Stephen Foster Memorial Day is observed in the United States

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.