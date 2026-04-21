Tuesday Headlines: April 21, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, April 21, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast: April 21, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Coroner identifies 82-year-old man killed in a Butte police shooting after domestic disturbance call

Coroner identifies 82-year-old man killed in a Butte police shooting after domestic disturbance call

Montana State University seeks fan input on potential Bobcat Stadium expansion and future renovations

Montana State University seeks fan input on potential Bobcat Stadium expansion and future renovations

Montana restricts opening week of shed hunting on Wildlife Management Areas to state residents only

Montana restricts opening week of shed hunting on Wildlife Management Areas to state residents only

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Today is the 10th anniversary of the death of musician Prince.

Early Life & Musical Prodigy



Born into music: Prince was born June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis to two musicians - his father John Lewis Nelson was a pianist/songwriter (stage name "Prince Rogers"), and his mother Mattie Della Shaw was a jazz singer

Child prodigy: He began playing piano at age 7 when his father moved out and left his piano behind, and had mastered guitar and drums by age 14 when he joined his first band

Self-taught musician: Prince had an aversion to formal music lessons and preferred to learn on his own - his high school newspaper noted "he likes Central a great deal, because his music teachers let him work on his own"

Athletic background: He was good at football, basketball, and baseball, and even trained in classical ballet (later using his wealth to support the Joffrey Ballet)

Record-Breaking Achievements

Youngest producer: At 19, he became the youngest record producer in Warner Bros. history with his 1978 debut album "For You," playing all instruments and producing it himself

Unprecedented contract: His 1977 Warner Bros. deal gave him extraordinary creative control - rare for a Black artist at that time, when labels were run by white executives

MTV pioneer: "Little Red Corvette" (1983) made him only the second Black artist (after Michael Jackson) to get regular MTV rotation

Chart domination: After his death, five of his albums simultaneously hit the Billboard 200 top ten - a first in chart history

Musical Innovation & "Minneapolis Sound"

Genre pioneer: He created the "Minneapolis Sound" and influenced funk, rock, pop, and R&B

Multi-instrumentalist: Could play virtually every instrument with supernatural ability

Prolific output: Released 39 albums and approximately 900 songs during his 38-year career

Cultural Impact & Controversies

Parental Advisory creator: His 1984 song "Darling Nikki" prompted the formation of the Parents Music Resource Center due to its explicit content

Symbol era: From 1993-2000, he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol (♂) in protest against Warner Bros. to gain creative control

Fashion icon: Known for his androgynous image, trademark curls, flowing jackets, and ruffled attire with punk elements

Legendary Performances

Super Bowl greatness: His 2007 Super Bowl halftime show, where he performed "Purple Rain" in an actual downpour, is considered by many critics as the greatest halftime show ever

Rock Hall fame: His 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitar solo during "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" is legendary among musicians

Personal Details

Health struggles: Suffered from epileptic seizures as a child but claimed an angel told him he wouldn't be sick anymore

Height: Was famously short at 5'2"

Private person: Maintained an enigmatic persona and valued his privacy despite his flamboyant stage presence

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

