Tuesday Headlines: April 14, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, April 14, 2026:

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Tuesday morning forecast: April 14, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

‘The kids are OK’: Belgrade family reflects after devastating house fire

Belgrade family loses home and pets in a devastating space heater fire but escapes safely with children

Butte Rescue Mission opens new Center of Hope facility to combat food insecurity in the Mining City

Butte Rescue Mission opens the new Center of Hope facility to combat food insecurity in the Mining City

No elephants returning to Butte circus after 2024 escape

Jordan World Circus returns to Butte without elephants two years after Viola escaped down Harrison Avenue

Montana spring turkey hunting season brings new start date rules for non-resident hunters this year

Montana spring turkey hunting season brings new start date rules for non-resident hunters this year.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

April 14th has earned the ominous nickname "Ruination Day" due to a remarkable convergence of tragic historical events that occurred on this date. The term was coined by singer-songwriter Gillian Welch, who noticed this eerie pattern and immortalized it in her 2001 album Time (The Revelator) with songs "April the 14th, Part 1" and "Ruination Day, Part 2."

The Three Major Disasters

1. Assassination of President Abraham Lincoln (1865)

Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., at approximately 10:15 PM

This was the first presidential assassination in U.S. history

The attack occurred just five days after General Robert E. Lee's surrender, effectively ending the Civil War

Lincoln died the following morning on April 15th

2. RMS Titanic Strikes an Iceberg (1912)

At 11:40 PM, the "unsinkable" Titanic hit an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland

The ship sank in the early hours of April 15th

More than 1,500 people perished, making it one of the deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in history

The Titanic was the world's largest ocean liner at the time

3. Black Sunday Dust Storm (1935)

One of the worst dust storms in American history swept across the Great Plains

The massive storm stretched over 1,000 miles and turned a sunny Sunday afternoon into complete darkness

This event gave the Dust Bowl its name when Associated Press reporter Robert E. Geiger used the term the following day

The storm was described as "a mountain of blackness" that was "darker than the darkest night"

Additional Notable April 14th Events

Other Disasters and Tragedies:

Fort Stikine Explosion (1944): A cargo ship exploded in Bombay (Mumbai), killing 1,300 people and injuring 3,000

Notre Dame Cathedral Fire (2019): The historic cathedral in Paris was severely damaged by fire

Heaviest Hailstorm in Bangladesh (1986): Gopalganj District received hailstones the size of grapefruits, some weighing up to a kilogram each

Positive Events:

First Presidential Baseball Pitch (1910): President William Howard Taft became the first president to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game

Pony Express Completion (1860): The first Pony Express journey from St. Joseph to San Francisco was completed

Noah Webster's Dictionary Published (1828): The first edition of Webster's American Dictionary of the English Language was published, containing over 70,000 entries

Human Genome Project Completed (2003): The project was declared complete with 99% of the human genome sequenced to 99.99% accuracy

Cultural Impact

The convergence of these disasters on April 14th has had a lasting impact on American culture:

Woody Guthrie wrote about Black Sunday in his song "Great Dust Storm" from his Dust Bowl Ballads album

album John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath , which chronicled the Dust Bowl era, was published exactly four years after Black Sunday on April 14, 1939

, which chronicled the Dust Bowl era, was published exactly four years after Black Sunday on April 14, 1939 The date has become synonymous with the idea that history has a tendency to repeat its tragedies

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

