Trump claims FDA links Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism; Bozeman Health responds

BOZEMAN — President Donald Trump claimed Monday that the Food and Drug Administration now believes acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol and many cold and flu medications, may be linked to an increased risk of autism if taken during pregnancy.

Parents in Bozeman reacted to the announcement, which Trump made while also recommending that parents give smaller vaccine doses over longer time-frames.

At the Dinosaur Park, a visiting mother Kakay Ward called the statement “an interesting theory,” while Hope Christensen said the announcement felt like confirmation of her beliefs.

“I appreciate that Trump took the time to validate those people and those stories,” Christensen said.

She added that she has often felt her views on vaccines and medication were dismissed.

“It hasn’t been mainstream talk until now, so it’s difficult to approach that with people,” she said. “They don’t want to hear it and they think you’re crazy.”

The maker of Tylenol responded to the claims on its website, writing:“Please know that there is no credible science that shows taking acetaminophen causes autism. When searching what medicine may be suitable for infants and children, the best thing you can do is to speak with your healthcare provider.”The company emphasized it has been trusted by parents and caregivers for more than 70 years.

Most OB-GYN practices in the Gallatin Valley declined to comment on the president’s claims. However, Bozeman Health issued the following statement:

“Currently, there is no conclusive evidence showing that acetaminophen use during pregnancy causes neurodevelopmental disorders in children, including autism. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) continue to support the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy when taken as needed, in moderation. As always, we advise pregnant individuals to consult their health care provider before taking any medication to ensure it is safe and appropriate for their individual circumstances.”

Ward said she took a more holistic approach during her own pregnancy but acknowledged there are times medication may be necessary.

“There are lots of other things you can try first,” she said. “But then obviously if you’re still in pain, do your research and make your decision.”

Following Trump’s remarks, the FDA released an open letter encouraging doctors to consider minimizing acetaminophen use during pregnancy for routine, low-grade fevers.

For Christensen, the most important part of the conversation is that parents have a choice.

“The risks are all in your hands and that’s fine,” she said. “Whatever you want to do, you’re entitled to that. This is a free country and that’s the wonderful thing about this.”