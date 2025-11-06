Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Nov. 8

MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats both return home this week to continue their Big Sky Conference football schedules.

The second-ranked Griz (9-0 overall, 5-0 Big Sky) host rival Eastern Washington, and the third-ranked Cats (7-2, 5-0) welcome in Weber State. Both games kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

The Montana-vs.-Eastern Washington game will air on KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley and NBC affiliates KTGF and KTVH in Great Falls and Helena, respectively. Across the rest of the Treasure State, it will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

LOCATIONOVER THE AIRDIRECTVSPECTRUM
Billings2.2511
Bozeman7.21411
Butte4.21411
Great Falls3.2412
Helena12.2N/A11
Missoula8.2918

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Montana State's game with Weber State will air on KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. In Missoula and the Flathead Valley, the Bobcats-vs.-Wildcats game will be on The Spot – MTN.

The Spot – MTN will also be home to the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show at 12:30 p.m. and the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show following the conclusion of both games.

Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.

