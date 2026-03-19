Traveling Anne Frank exhibit in Bozeman sparks reflection, conversation

BOZEMAN — A traveling exhibit at the Bozeman Public Library is offering visitors a powerful and somber look into the life of Anne Frank and the history of the Holocaust.

The exhibit replaces the library’s usual bright artwork with panels that trace the life of Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who spent more than two years hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II. Her diary, written while in hiding, would later become one of the most widely read accounts of the Holocaust.

WATCH: A traveling exhibit at the Bozeman Public Library is sharing the story of Anne Frank and educating the community about the history of the Holocaust

Traveling Anne Frank exhibit brings Holocaust history and solemn reflection to Bozeman Public Library

“Specifically with the focus on Anne but with some larger historical context as well,” said Ben Nielsen, the library’s adult program director.

Nielsen said bringing a traveling exhibit like this to Montana is important, especially for those who may never have the opportunity to visit historical sites in Europe or museums in D.C.

“Many of us will never have the chance to go to Amsterdam to see the annex or the Holocaust museum there,” he said.

A new addition to the exhibit, making its first stop in Bozeman, is a quiet, reflective space featuring nine suitcases by artist Willem Volkersz. Each suitcase tells the story of a child from Anne Frank’s school who did not survive the Holocaust, representing just a fraction of the more than 100 children who were killed.

The space also includes handwritten notes from community members, reflecting on the exhibit and its message.

“There is a lot of inter-generational conversation that I see going on about this, explaining sometimes to a child for the first time what World War II was, what the Holocaust was,” Nielsen said.

Visitors say the exhibit offers a deeper understanding of a history many only know at a surface level.

“I knew kind of the basic stories about it, but ever since reading it, I learned a lot of in-depth detail about it,” said Leyla, who visited the exhibit with her family.

Nielsen said exhibits like this are especially important as organizations report rising antisemitism.

“This is a good thing to help people understand that hate in any context is wrong,” he said.

The exhibit serves as a reminder not only of what happened, but of what must never happen again.

“I think it’s an important thing for people to come, recognize the history that went on, realize that something like this should never happen again,” Nielsen said.

Visitors echoed that message.

“I think more people should come down and kind of experience what it’s like,” Leyla said.

The exhibit will be on display at the Bozeman Public Library through the end of March.