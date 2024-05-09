Traffic moving slowly on Bozeman Pass after 'historic blockage' led to closure

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says traffic on Bozeman Pass is moving slowly with intermittent stops in both eastbound and westbound directions after the stretch of I-90 was shut down for most of Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release that the incident began when the Montana Department of Transportation notified Gallatin County 911 that chains were required on Bozeman Pass at 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

The release continued:

Deteriorating road conditions throughout the night led to multiple vehicles becoming stuck, which prevented the DOT plows from being able to clear the roadway. The Montana Highway Patrol had units on the pass throughout the day. The increase in traffic during the morning commute led to more vehicles becoming stuck and multiple vehicles with mechanical issues. At noon Wednesday, given the continued blockage and the inability of MHP and DOT to clear the road, the Sheriff’s Office mobilized Deputies and Search and Rescue teams to assist stranded motorists. Deputies and SAR personnel had to use ATVs to get to the vehicles to distribute food, water and fuel. It is estimated that several hundred vehicles were stranded on the pass. No injuries have been reported so far.

Sheriff Dan Springer said in the release that any stranded motorist having a medical emergency should call 911 and Sheriff's Office personnel will assist.

Gallatin County Emergency Management, Fort Ellis Fire Department, the Bozeman Police Department, and Belgrade Police Department all responded to assist Montana highway resources.