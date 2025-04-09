Get REAL: Time ticking for Montanans to get REAL ID compliant for air travel as May 7 deadline nears

As summer vacation season approaches, Montana travelers planning to fly domestically need to ensure they have proper identification before heading to the airport. Starting May 7, all air travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board domestic flights.

"This has been in the works for almost two decades. But now it's time," said Brian Sprenger, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) President and Chief Executive Officer.

Watch the story here:

Bozeman airport officials remind travelers of May 7 deadline for REAL ID

The REAL ID requirement stems from recommendations by the 9/11 Commission. Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to improve the reliability of driver's licenses and prevent the use of fraudulent identification.

"From a traveler's standpoint? When you're on the plane and you're sitting next to somebody you don't know? You want the confidence that that person who's been vetted is who they say they are," said Lorie Dankers, TSA Public Affairs representative.

Many Montanans still unaware of the requirement

Some Montana residents, like Taylor, are just learning about the upcoming deadline.

"I had no idea that I needed the REAL ID," Taylor told MTN News.

Others, like Joe, have been prepared for years. When asked how long he's had his REAL ID, Joe replied, "Since 2017."

"I knew it was coming for flying and it's just taken a very long time to go into effect," he added.

How to identify a REAL ID

REAL ID-compliant identification cards can be identified by a star in the upper right corner. TSA officers use Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) to verify these IDs at security checkpoints.

KC Wurtsbaugh, TSA Federal Security Director for Montana, explained that the implementation won't drastically change security procedures.

"It doesn't significantly change our process. We've always been looking at things like what an ID consists of. But there may be some changes in how we resolve those situations as folks come up who do not have REAL ID compliant [identification]," Wurtsbaugh said.

What happens if you don't have a REAL ID?

Travelers without a REAL ID after May 7 should expect delays at security checkpoints.

"We are telling people that they can expect delays. The length of that delay will be determined by the number of people who also don't have an acceptable form of identification," Dankers explained.

Alternative forms of acceptable ID

If you can't obtain a REAL ID by the deadline, several alternatives remain acceptable for air travel:

U.S. passport or passport card

Active-duty military credentials

Global Entry cards

Tribal IDs

REAL ID from another state

Airport officials recommend acting now

Airport officials strongly recommend making a DMV appointment now to avoid problems later.

"We really want to make sure our passengers focus on getting some sort of compliant REAL ID. Because I can tell you, one of the hardest parts of being airport director is when we see people miss their flights," Sprenger said.

Joe, who obtained his REAL ID years ago, offered simple advice: "Make sure you have what you need, make an appointment, show up. It's pretty simple."

It's advice that Taylor plans to follow: "Yes, that is something that I'm going to go do now."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.