Thursday Headlines: June 4, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, June 4, 2026:

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Mild and sunny for Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Second woman charged with negligent homicide in death of Butte woman who overdosed last fall

Second woman charged with negligent homicide in death of Butte woman who overdosed last fall

New law enforcement academy at MSU Gallatin trains next generation of officers

New law enforcement academy at MSU Gallatin College trains the next generation of officers

Anaconda students learn construction skills through program

Anaconda students learn construction skills through job site program

Right-of-way: City of Bozeman taking steps to make intersections safer

City of Bozeman taking steps to make intersections safer

Montana political science professor reacts to Montana primary results

Carroll political science professor reacts to Montana primary results

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Facts about the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre:

Historical Context & Origins

The protests began on April 15, 1989, when students gathered to mourn the death of Hu Yaobang, a popular pro-reform Communist Party leader who had been ousted for taking a soft stance on student demonstrations

What started as mourning quickly evolved into calls for political reform, anti-corruption measures, and greater democracy

The protests spread to over 80 cities across China, making it a nationwide movement

Scale & Duration

The protests lasted seven weeks (April 15 - June 4, 1989)

At their peak, over 1 million people participated in Beijing alone

An estimated 30-40 million people across China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and abroad became involved in the movement

It was the largest protest movement since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949

Key Symbols & Moments

Students erected a 10-meter-tall "Goddess of Democracy" statue on May 30 in the center of Tiananmen Square to boost morale

The statue was inspired by the Statue of Liberty and became an iconic symbol of the movement

Students conducted hunger strikes to amplify public support and draw attention to their cause

The protests disrupted official state events, increasing pressure on the government

The Crackdown

Martial law was declared in Beijing on May 20, 1989 - the first time in 40 years of Communist rule

On the night of June 3-4, 1989, an estimated 300,000 People's Liberation Army soldiers moved into Beijing with tanks and armored vehicles

Troops opened fire with live ammunition at approximately 1:00 AM on June 4

The military assault wasn't limited to Tiananmen Square - violence occurred throughout Beijing's streets

The Iconic "Tank Man"

On June 5 (the day after the massacre), an unidentified man stood alone in front of a column of tanks leaving Tiananmen Square

This became one of the most famous photographs in history, symbolizing individual courage against authoritarian power

The man's identity and fate remain unknown to this day

The image is heavily censored in China but recognized worldwide

Death Toll Controversy

The Chinese government claims around 200 civilians and several dozen soldiers died

Human rights organizations estimate hundreds to thousands were killed

A 2017 declassified British diplomatic cable suggested up to 10,000 may have died

No official death toll has ever been released by the Chinese government

Aftermath & Censorship

21 student leaders were placed on a most-wanted list by Beijing authorities on June 13, 1989

Hundreds of participants were arrested, tried, and sentenced

The event remains heavily censored and taboo in mainland China

It's officially referred to as the "political turmoil" or "counter-revolutionary riot" by the Chinese government

Creative Censorship Evasion

To bypass internet censorship, people use coded references like:

"May 35th" (since May only has 31 days, this refers to June 4)

"VIIV" (Roman numerals for 6 and 4)

"Eight Squared" (8² = 64, representing June 4)

"8964" (date format: 89 for 1989, 64 for June 4)

International Impact

President George H.W. Bush condemned the crackdown and suspended military sales to China

The U.S. Congress imposed economic sanctions on China

The event significantly cooled U.S.-China relations and affected China's international standing

It remains a diplomatic sensitive point between China and Western nations

Ongoing Legacy

The "Tiananmen Mothers" - relatives of victims - continue to seek justice and accountability

Annual commemorations occur worldwide, though they're banned in mainland China and increasingly restricted in Hong Kong

The U.S. State Department issues annual statements calling for China to account for those killed or missing

The event continues to influence discussions about human rights and democracy in China

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

