Thursday Headlines: June 11, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, June 11, 2026:

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TOP HEADLINES:

Anaconda Leader closure leaves community without a local newspaper

Anaconda community reacts to abrupt closure of the Anaconda Leader newspaper

HGTV names The Garden Barn Montana's must-visit garden center

Bozeman's Garden Barn named one of the best garden centers in the country by HGTV

Lawsuit challenges Gallatin County’s 2020 ICE agreement

Gallatin County's 2020 ICE agreement sparks lawsuit and debate over commissioner approval

US and Iran trade strikes as ceasefire collapses; Trump threatens escalation