Thursday Headlines: June 11, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, June 11, 2026:
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TOP HEADLINES:
Anaconda Leader closure leaves community without a local newspaper
Anaconda community reacts to abrupt closure of the Anaconda Leader newspaper
HGTV names The Garden Barn Montana's must-visit garden center
Bozeman's Garden Barn named one of the best garden centers in the country by HGTV
Lawsuit challenges Gallatin County’s 2020 ICE agreement
Gallatin County's 2020 ICE agreement sparks lawsuit and debate over commissioner approval
US and Iran trade strikes as ceasefire collapses; Trump threatens escalation
US ramps up bombing as Iran launched attacks on American allies