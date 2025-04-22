Three Forks High School students build outdoor kitchen as part of innovative learning project

THREE FORKS — Three Forks High School juniors are trading textbooks for tools as they construct an outdoor kitchen that will transform their culinary arts program and provide hands-on learning opportunities.

The outdoor kitchen project is part of a larger initiative to convert five courtyards created during a $25 million school remodel into educational spaces where students can gain practical experience outside traditional classroom settings.

Watch the story here:

Three Forks students build outdoor kitchen for innovative learning project

"It's a good learning opportunity. I think school needs more hands-on stuff," said Brayden, a junior at Three Forks High School.

"Yeah, for sure. Instead of in the classroom," added Jaxson, another junior participating in the project.

The students are working with industry professionals from Dick Anderson Construction to learn valuable trade skills while building the kitchen from the ground up.

"Dick Anderson is teaching them about construction traits. They're working with industry professionals. We've learned safety, we talked about OSHA," said Cathe Felz, the family consumer sciences teacher at Three Forks High School.

Felz, who has taught at the school for nearly 40 years, envisioned transforming an empty corridor into a functional culinary space that would enhance her teaching capabilities.

"So in the fall, when the kids hunt we'll make jerky. We have a blacktop. So they'll learn to stir-fry, we'll make pancakes. We can do a pancake breakfast for the community," said Felz.

The outdoor kitchen is just one of five courtyard transformations underway at the school. The largest courtyard will become a community space called "the mall," while two courtyards near the elementary school will feature an outdoor art gallery and a music hall cleverly named "Bach to Nature."

The final courtyard will house a garden where students will grow food for culinary classes, with excess produce donated to the local food bank.

"My middle school students did the footprint for the outdoor school garden. So the kids are involved from the very beginning and they've done a ton of service," said Felz.

When asked why student involvement in these projects is important, Felz emphasized the value of community service.

"Kids who are asked to serve during their high school and informative years think it's part of what you do to be a good community member. So we provide those opportunities for them to learn about service, and that it feels good and that great things happen when people work together," said Felz.

The courtyard transformation projects have been funded entirely through grants totaling approximately $30,000, along with donations and volunteer work from local companies.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.