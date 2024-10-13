Three Ennis town commissioners resign in wake of recent disputes with mayor

ENNIS — In the last two weeks, a number of controversies among the mayor and commissioners in the town of Ennis have now led to three of them resigning.

Friday afternoon I spoke with Cory Hardy, one of the two remaining commissioners for the town of Ennis. Hardy has been a commissioner for nearly six years and has lived in Ennis for 14. I asked why he wanted to join the town commission in the first place.

“I've done a lot of biking around the world. My favorite place in the world is Ennis, Montana. We live in such a beautiful place. It’s one of those scenarios where it’s why you have such strong opinions. It's important for people to take interest,” says Hardy.

But it’s been trouble in paradise for the town of Ennis. In the last few weeks there have been disagreements between the mayor and commissioners over how to pay for a school resource officer. That led to Mayor Nici Haas signing a School Resource Officer contract without prior approval—a move some commissioners did not agree with.

A vote was held at the next Ennis town meeting: Should Mayor Nici Haas be removed from her position? A 3-2 vote decided no. But it seems all this commotion may have caught up with the commissioners.

“Roughly two weeks ago our first commissioner, that was Commissioner Hankins, turned in her resignation. Last Monday Commissioner Abernethy turned in his resignation. And then yesterday afternoon, our third, Commissioner Palmerton turned in her resignation," Hardy says.

Three Ennis town commissioners, Nikki Hankins, Craig Abernethy, and Brandi Palmerton, have all resigned, leaving Cory Hardy and John Way as the only remaining commissioners.

So, was the resignation due to disagreements? Or is there another reason for stepping down?

“You know it’s just become quite stressful,” Hardy says.

Hardy tells me the town of Ennis has been under local government review, which has added an element of stress to the job.

I asked, “Why would you say it’s been stressful?”

He told me, “I guess just different individuals having different agendas. And trying to control rapid growth and change.”

Regardless of the loss of commissioners, Hardy tells me business will continue as usual. And when I asked if he plans on resigning?

“Absolutely not," says Hardy. "I signed up for this and I will fulfill my obligations."

There will be a town meeting on Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m. Hardy asks that anyone with questions or concerns write them a letter, and they would love to discuss your opinions.