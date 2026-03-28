Thousands of people gather in Butte to participate in the nationwide No Kings protest and share beliefs

BUTTE — Thousands of people in Butte joined others across the nation for the "No Kings" protest today.

"Even in a small town of Butte, Montana, there's still like all of these people willing to come out and like, say what they believe in," Mikaela Schiller said.

"I want to see a little more civility, dignity, common sense and less squandering of taxpayer money," Debra Brown said.

"We need to stop doing things in the interest of billionaires and start doing it for the middle and lower class of the United States cause it's a struggle right now and not for the billionaires," Bailee Hess said.

"My sign means a lot. There are so many people out there that have been victims and there's never any justice we're all holding onto the hope that they're be a little justice in the... um... in the president's office," Darlene Hart said.

When asked what is wrong today, Nina Calderon shared her concerns.

"Rapists ruling. Not releasing the Epstein files when the courts have said to... um... people," Calderon said.

"Trump still being in office after being proven he's a criminal. The war that's going on!" Kendle Ogan said.

Counter-protesters also attended the event to share their perspectives.

"Well, my daughter actually wanted to go to the other side but I said, 'I'm here so people can experience Jesus.' My um beliefs align more with the Republican party, however, I'm not here to cause division. I'm here to let everyone know that Jesus loves you and Jesus saves people," Jaimie Moulton said.

"Like I am standing here as a Republican, Trump supporter. That's just what I believe and Trump um was elected office and that's what Jesus put him in there for and so obviously he won and there's a reason for that," Jaida Moulton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

