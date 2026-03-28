BOZEMAN — Thousands crowded the streets of downtown Bozeman on Saturday as part of the ‘No Kings’ protest, which happened across the country and Treasure State.

“This is what America was founded on, is raising your voice and talking about what matters to you,” said protester Joe Schumacher.

Thousands gather in downtown Bozeman for third 'No Kings' protest

At Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ rally, crowds spread across Main Street with signs – and outfits – protesting the Trump administration.

According to organizers, Saturday’s rally brought out 8,000 to 9,000 people. They say the last ‘No Kings’ protest in October had an estimated 10,000 people in attendance.

A key focus of Saturday’s protest, organizers say, was voting and anti-fascist ballot initiatives. One organization in attendance was Forward Montana, a youth-led civic engagement group.

“We want to be a nonpartisan political home for folks,” said Lauren Myli, a Forward Montana member. “Indivisible Bozeman approached us to see if we wanted to come out here to do voter registration and collect signatures for CI132.”

As Myli explains, CI132 is a proposed measure that would amend the State Constitution to keep judicial elections non-partisan.

“So when people go to vote on a ballot for a judge, there’s not a party affiliation with them,” she said.

Another ballot initiative at Saturday’s protest: I-194, known as the ‘Montana Plan.’

“The ‘Montana Plan’ is to put our transparent election initiative on the ballot next fall. We’re going to get corporate money out of Montana elections,” said Brady Wiseman, a former state legislature member.

“There’s a lot of people here that are unhappy with how things are going, and we’re expecting many of them will want to sign our petition,” Wiseman added.

Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ protest was the third held in Bozeman, boasting a crowd of all ages.

“As a young person, a lot of our rights are being taken away when we don’t even have the right to vote yet,” said protester Ollie Schumacher.

“I’m also part of the LGBTQ community, and I am a little disabled. So, a lot of the healthcare I have been able to attain easier has been more difficult to attain because of the cuts,” said protester Aurora Kinon.

“I’m a veteran; I served in the United States Army for about 10 years,” said protester Joe Schumacher. “We’ve been in the Middle East for over half my life, and I think it’s time for some different leaders.”

“To be together with other people. If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention,” said protester Micah Anderson.

Many protesters MTN spoke with say they’ve attended past ‘No Kings’ rallies and that the sentiment for this one was similar.

“I’ve been to all of them,” said protester Mary Kujawa. “I think there’s been some slight differences in priorities, but I think overall the concept of we really need to resist some of the direction of the country right now.”