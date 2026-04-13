‘The kids are OK’: Belgrade family reflects after devastating house fire

A Belgrade family escaped a fast-moving house fire early Saturday morning, but lost their home and three pets in the blaze.

Ruth Hardesty said she woke up to flames shooting up her bedroom curtains, forcing her and her husband to act quickly.

“It started in my room, I woke up with flames shooting up the curtains,” Hardesty said.

The couple rushed to get their two children, a 4-year-old and a 16-month-old, out of the home safely, waiting outside in the dark for help to arrive.

Central Valley Fire crews responded just before 4:45 a.m., according to officials.

“They were there so quick, they were amazingly fast,” Hardesty said.

Despite the quick response, the family’s two dogs and a kitten did not survive.

“They were all hiding together; they were scared,” she said. “Which is devastating to us. But we are OK. The kids are OK.”

In the days since the fire, the extent of the damage has become clear. The home’s interior was left in ruins, with shattered windows, burned belongings, and a lingering smell of smoke.

WATCH: A Belgrade family is warning others about the dangers of space heaters after an accidental fire destroyed their home and claimed the lives of their pets

Belgrade family loses home and pets in a devastating space heater fire but escapes safely with children

“Our dogs were our little fur babies before we had babies,” Hardesty said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started by a space heater in a bedroom — something the family said they used regularly.

“We have used that space heater in that room almost every night for the past two years,” she said.

Hardesty now hopes others take the risk seriously.

“I am sure there are people who don’t know — there is a risk, and being aware of that is so important,” she said.

The family is now staying in a temporary housing solution as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding.

“I am not going to lie, I am struggling to even start thinking through that process,” Hardesty said.

Still, they say support from the community has helped them through the immediate aftermath.

“It has been overwhelming in the best way; we have been completely surrounded,” she said.

Despite the loss, the family is holding on to hope.

“There has to be something good that comes from something bad — that’s always the hope,” Hardesty said.

Officials are urging residents to check their smoke alarms and ensure they are working properly.

To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-ruths-family-after-house-fire-tragedy