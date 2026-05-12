The faces behind the gift shop: Meet two of Bozeman Health's volunteers

BOZEMAN — From high school and university students to non-students, Bozeman Health has 160 volunteers aged 16 to 94.

Although the two women volunteering at the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center gift shop chose not to share their ages, Mary has volunteered there for eight years, while Lee has dedicated 20 years to the hospital.

"Most of the workers are younger than we are," said Mary. "But, that's alright, we hold our own."

When MTN News arrived at the hospital to meet the two, they were dressed to the nines with matching silver shoes.

"Well, I mean, I like to look nice," explained Mary. "I don't want to look like I just got off a horse."

WATCH: They commute together, wear matching silver shoes, and have been volunteering at Bozeman Health for decades. Meet Mary and Lee — two of the roughly 160 volunteers keeping the hospital running

Bozeman Health volunteers, ages 16 to 94, log thousands of hours serving the community

Mary and Lee's favorite part about volunteering at the gift shop is hearing stories from customers, which they said can be "sad and glad" stories.

"They like to come in and share, especially if it's a sad story," said Mary. "If it's a sad story, we just listen...don't give advice, just listen."

The gift shop sells a variety of knick-knacks, candy and snacks, stuffed animals, and Mary said she and Lee also deliver flower bouquets to rooms throughout the hospital.

"They can call and order them over the phone, and then we deliver them to the patient," said Mary while showing off a fresh bouquet.

According to Bozeman Health, volunteers throughout the hospital support 17 different departments. In 2025, those volunteers helped the hospital by working more than 16,000 hours combined.

Mary and Lee have this message for those thinking about volunteering with Bozeman Health...

"I know they can always use volunteers in every department," they said. "If anybody wants to help in the hospital, come on."