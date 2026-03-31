"That was scary for me too": Manhattan Middle School principal speaks out

MANHATTAN — We've been covering the ongoing story of the former Manhattan Middle School principal, Ms. Mary Fulp following a recent incident at Bridger Bowl.

"I was having the best day ever," said Fulp.

According to the Manhattan School District superintendent, Brian Ayers, students spent the morning skiing before heading into the lodge around noon for lunch. While inside, they heard their principal, Ms. Mary Fulp, in the lodge bathroom.

"Ms. Fulp's behavior was very erratic," said Ayers. "Students were scared and confused."

Fulp sat down with Reporter Gabrielle Cleveland Tuesday morning. Throughout a conversation, Fulp referred to March 20th, the day of the Bridger Bowl incident, as the "best day ever."

"When I went to Bridger Bowl, I was at the pinnacle of my career," she explained. "I hadn't had this level of peace and freedom since that three years ago incident."

The three years ago incident she's referring to is 2023 in Alaska. Fulp remembers being removed from her home by Alaska State Troopers and undergoing mental treatment after posting videos about a religious experience that concerned her family.

According to the Alaska Watchman, after this incident Alaska’s Commissioner of Public Safety issued a public apology, acknowledging that law enforcement had no authority to remove Fulp from her home or force her to enter a medical facility.

During her recent field trip to Bridger Bowl, Fulp said she received an "urgent legal email from lawyers" in Alaska about that incident that required an "immediate response."

"I panicked and went into this fear-based place," said Fulp. "I felt unsafe because of what happened to me three years ago."

WATCH: MARY FULP TALKS ABOUT INCIDENT THAT LED TO HER RESIGNATION

Mary Fulp Interview

Fulp remembers bits and pieces from her live stream at Bridger Bowl. "Some of it was awful and I don't want to remember it," she said.

Fulp described her state in the lodge bathroom as a "spiritual emergency." According to a journal titled "Spiritual Emergency: The understanding and treatment of transpersonal crisis," spiritual emergencies can be episodes of "non-ordinary states of consciousness accompanied by emotional and physical responses."

According to Fulp, her spiritual emergency felt "unsafe." "It's different for everybody," she explained. "But you need help, and you need the right kind of help."

Fulp said she experienced PTSD symptoms triggered by the environment which reminded her of Alaska, and feelings of stress from the email she received from lawyers while she was there.

Fulp resigned last week after the incident and said she still cares deeply for the Manhattan Middle School students.

"I will always care about you," she said. "That was scary for me too."