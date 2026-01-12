Summit Beverage expands its market in Montana after acquiring Hayden distributors

BUTTE - A Montana-based beverage distributor, which started in Anaconda, is expanding its footprint in the state after buying another distributor's assets in the state.

Summit Beverage announced it had purchased all the Montana assets from the Idaho-based Hayden Beverage Company. In February, Summit will acquire Hayden locations in Butte, Missoula, and Belgrade.

The acquisitions will increase Summit’s workforce of about 270 to over 300, according to Summit’s community relations Vice President Mike Markovich.

Summit has offices in Butte, Missoula, and Kalispell.