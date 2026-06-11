Stillwater Mine hires 150 workers after 2024 layoffs, but recovery remains slow

COLUMBUS — The Stillwater Mine is hiring again, filling 150 positions in the past year following massive layoffs in the fall of 2024.

In total, 640 workers lost their jobs in 2024 sending shock waves through Stillwater County, which relies heavily on the mine as the county's largest employer.

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Stillwater Mine hires 150 workers after 2024 layoffs, but recovery remains cautious

Over the last year, the mine has started bringing back jobs as the value of palladium has returned to normal. Palladium is the mine's biggest product and when prices tumbled two years ago, the company was forced to lay off workers.

But these days, the mine is looking much better, according to spokesperson Heather McDowell.

"We went through and are still going through really hard times. It's been hard on families and our people and our communities," McDowell said. "We're looking at a very sustainable model where we are right now."

The mine currently employs a total of 1,050 workers. The rebound comes as palladium prices have recovered, boosted in part by a lawsuit filed by the mine's owner, Sibanye Stillwater, in international trades court last summer, accusing Russia of flooding the market, which led to the United States slapping tariffs on Russian palladium.

Still, the recovery is not complete. Parts of the mine, including the west side, remain in maintenance mode with no active mining. In addition, the mine suffered a blow a few weeks ago when the international trades court ruled in favor of Russian producers.

"We don't see that coming back to operation at least throughout the next year," McDowell said of the west side of the mine. "We have to make sure that we take the steps now so we can survive."

The mine has been a cornerstone of the regional economy for decades, generating jobs, income, and significant tax revenue. Stillwater County Commissioner Roger Webb said any sign of progress is good to see.

"They've generated a lot of jobs, they've generated a lot of income, they've paid a ton of taxes," Webb said. "You counted on that income stream and all of the sudden, it's gone."

That relationship runs both ways, according to McDowell.

"We look around, and we do see that our communities depend on us, and frankly, we depend on them," McDowell said.

Previous MTN coverage:

'Blindsided': Former Sibanye Stillwater miner saddened by layoffs

The financial fallout from the production slowdown is still working its way through county government. Two years ago, the mine made up 30 percent of the county's tax base, and Webb said the full impact of the reduced tax revenue will hit next year.

"We're going to feel that because all of the taxes are paid in the rear," Webb said.

To prepare, the county has cut spending from $22 million to $20 million.

"We're trying to do more with less, and we're accomplishing that," Webb said.

Even with a long road ahead, mine leaders remain committed to the long-term future of the operation.

"We want to be here as long as any of us and our kids are able to see it and that's what we're trying to do," McDowell said.

Related:

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Stillwater Mine families hopeful tariffs can restore jobs