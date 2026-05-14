State investigation into Powell deputy, former coach continues one year after allegations

DEER LODGE - The state is continuing its investigation into a Powell County sheriff’s deputy more than a year after allegations were made concerning an alleged inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation confirmed to MTN on Thursday that an investigation into Austin Micu is still ongoing. As of Thursday, Micu has not been charged with any crime, and the state has not released any further details about the case.

In April of last year, MTN reported that Micu was being investigated about an alleged relationship with an 18-year-old female student while he was a wrestling coach at Powell high school.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles confirmed with MTN Thursday that Micu is still with the department. The sheriff added he has not received any updates on the case from DCI, only that it is still under investigation.