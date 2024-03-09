Stafford Animal Shelter working to rehome dogs left behind by Emigrant woman killed in head-on crash

LIVINGSTON — A fatal head-on crash south of Livingston has left two children without their parents and two dogs without a home.

On March 27, Catherine White from Emigrant was killed in a head-on collision several miles south of Livingston. To worsen the tragedy, her husband was killed in a car accident last year.

She leaves behind her two children and her two fur babies, Dozer and Lightening, who were surrendered to the Stafford Animal Shelter.

“Every day is an emotional roller coaster here,” said Stafford’s executive director, Lauren Smith. “You never know what’s going to walk through the door next.”

Smith says it’s always heartbreaking to take in a displaced animal, especially with an unforeseen circumstance like this. However, Smith says it’s always a good idea to have a plan in place for your pet if something were to happen.

“We’re always here with open arms to take care of these pets and we know it’s not something that people always think about—having your pet in your will,” said Smith.

She says some people often include a name or organization in their will or trust.

“It’s a good way to make sure their animals are being cared for,” said Smith.

Until the gentle giant, Dozer, and the ball of energy, Lightening, find their next loving home, Smith says they’re in loving hands.

“Our heart goes out to her family,” said Smith. “We’ll be able to pour our love and attention into both of them until they continue to their next chapter and find a home.”

If you're interested in more information on Dozer and Lightening, click here.