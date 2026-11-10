Springhill crash claims life of Bozeman man

BELGRADE — A 34-year-old Bozeman man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, on Springhill Road.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:20 a.m. when the man's Jeep Cherokee veered off the right side of the road, went through a fence, over an embankment, and crashed into another fence. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, and MHP does not suspect alcohol, drugs or speed as factors in the crash.