BOZEMAN — Montana's rivers are still running high and cold this spring — and while that's good news for fish, it poses serious risks for recreators.

Even with a lighter-than-average snowpack, river conditions across the state remain hazardous. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is urging anyone planning to get on the water to prepare carefully, know current conditions, and understand every hazard along the full length of their route before launching.

WATCH: Montana's rivers are still running high and cold this spring — even with lighter snowpack. Before you hit the water, FWP says preparation could save your life

Spring runoff on Montana rivers poses serious safety risks

Morgan Jacobsen of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks pointed to specific locations as examples of the dangers that can catch people off guard.

"The Highway 89 Bridge has some, you know, particular dangers at that site with the pylons of the bridge, and that's caused problems for people before, so knowing your trip and knowing what hazards exist as best you can, doing that research is always a good idea," Jacobsen said.

Spring runoff serves an important ecological function for Montana's fisheries, acting as a kind of seasonal reset for rivers and streams.

"Flooding plays an important ecological function. It washes out sediment and provides new, clean gravels that are important for fish spawning. Creates new habitat for a variety of species, and it's a good thing, but when it comes to recreation, it's something you've got to be careful with," Jacobsen said.

FWP is not discouraging people from getting on the water, but the agency is emphasizing that safety planning must come first — especially during high water.

"We're not saying people can't come on the water by any means, and you know, especially in high flooding conditions, and because of those dangers, it's not recommended, but if you are going to recreate, you know, you're doing it at your own risk. Make sure that you take precautions so that you can make it home safely," Jacobsen said.

Anyone heading out on Montana's rivers this spring should check current conditions, know their route, carry and wear a personal flotation device, and be prepared for water that was snow just minutes before entering the river.

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