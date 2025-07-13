Spirit of Butte Folk Fest soars on Saturday

BUTTE - The sky is blue and the bluegrass is playing on the stage of the Original Mine Yard on the second day of the Montana Folk Festival here in Butte and folks are really getting into the spirit.

What are you looking forward to today.

MTN NEWS Crowds at the Montana Folk Festival in Butte enjoyed warm, but pristine, weather on the second day of the free, three-day music festival in Uptown.

“Just seeing all the bands and seeing all the vendors, walking around with the kids and seeing something new, meeting new people,” said Mark Knutson of Butte.

Day Two of the Montana Folk Festival Delights with Music and Community Spirit

What have you heard about the festival? You’ve probably heard about it.

“Yeah, I actually rode up on chairlift at Bridger Bowl last winter and he was like, ‘you’ve got to go to Folk Fest in Butte, It’ll be the best time of your life.’ So, and I’m impressed by Butte’s St. Paddy’s Day, so I’m expecting big things,” said Jenna Krueger of Bozeman.

Pablo Headworth of Casper, Wyo., has been coming to the festival for years and added, “Oh, we like Butte. It’s interesting country, tons of history. If people ain’t never been up here they need to take some of the tours.”

The festival continues Sunday from noon to 6:30 p.m.