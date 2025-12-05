Spectators Bar and MSU students gear up for playoff game

BOZEMAN — Spectators Bar is getting ready for the Bobcats to take the field tomorrow.

At Spectators, staff were hauling in boxes of beer and multiple kegs on Friday ahead of the game.

Jordan Adams and Forrest Fairbanks, two employees helping with the deliveries, said the bar is stocking up more than usual.

“Seven kegs and 17 cases,” said Fairbanks. “Like for Spectator’s, this is definitely more than they usually get. They never get 17 cases at once.”

The bar is expecting a strong turnout from Bobcat fans ready to watch the playoff matchup.

“There’s like 18 million TVs in here, so you get a good angle on everything you want to see,” Jordan joked.

At Montana State University, students on campus are getting excited for the game.

Two MSU students, Connor Munson and Dayton Wickerd, said they both got tickets to the game, and they think the Yale Bulldogs may not be prepared for the atmosphere.

“Yale’s going to have a tough time out here in this environment,” Connor said. “You know — it’s the wild west. I don’t know if they’re ready for it.”

Connor is a senior and Dayton is a junior, so this isn't their first time watching the Bobcats in the playoffs.

“It's super high energy — everyone is just excited,” Connor said.

“I’d say feral,” Dayton added. “That’s the word I’d use to describe how people act before the game.”

And, if you're hoping to get tickets to the game, there's still availability on the MSU website.

“Go Cats," screamed Dayton and Connor.

