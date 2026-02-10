Single in Bozeman? These local spots are helping spark romance this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love is in the air in Bozeman — and you don’t have to be in a relationship to celebrate.

From romance novels to speed dating, local businesses are creating spaces for singles, couples, and friends to connect in different ways this February.

At Exes and Ohs, a romance-only pop-up bookstore, lifelong friends Wren Garverick, Jin-Ju Jahns, and Sarah Gullickson wanted to bring something new and a little steamy to town.

“Romance is pretty universal,” Garverick said.

Jahns said she's watched friends struggle with dating locally.

“I have a lot of single friends, and they have not had very good luck dating in Bozeman,” Jahns said.

According to U.S. Census data, about 66.5% of Bozeman residents are unmarried — higher than the national average.

The trio partnered with Last Best Comedy to sell romance books throughout February and host themed events tied to the genre.

“Just with smooches or pretty spicy, we have all of the different romance genres,” Garverick said.

The shop has already seen unexpected connections form.

Jahns recalled two single men who recently stopped by and left with a plan.

“They each bought a book, and they are going to read the book swap, read the second book, and then have a coffee date to discuss what women are looking for,” Jahns said.

Exes and Ohs and Last Best Comedy are also hosting specialty, book-centered events, including themed improv nights where people can bring friends — or even a situationship — for a fun, low-pressure evening out.

“It will have Bozeman improv Magic Mike, but romance book themed,” one of the owners said.

Looking for love in Bozeman? 💕 With 66.5% of residents unmarried, local businesses are stepping up with romance bookstores and speed dating nights

Bozeman singles find love through romance books and speed dating events

Across town, another local staple is taking a different approach to matchmaking.

Timothy Lennick, general manager of the Korner Klub, is hosting the bar’s first speed dating event, as he converts the upstairs space to the "love lounge."

“We can run all the specials we can for the people in love, but we want to help the people who aren’t in love,” Lennick said.

The event includes 30 singles between the ages of 25 and 35 and gives participants a few minutes to chat face-to-face — something Lennick says is missing from modern dating.

“Bringing speed dating back somewhat, a way of face-to-face kind ofseeif there’s natural chemistry,” he said.

Participants will rotate through short conversations, with women remaining seated while potential matches move from table to table.

“The ladies will be stationary … they are the queens of the night,” Lennick said.

If there’s a match, suitors can even gift their date a box of chocolates.

Both Exes and Ohs and the Korner Klub hope the events help spark connections that last beyond Valentine’s Day.

“To make new friends and talk about books with people — I’d love to have us doing that somewhere more permanent,” Garverick said.

Lennick is hoping to add another speed dating event in the summer for an older crowd. “Let’s see if we can play Cupid and help people find love,” Lennick added.