Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff's Office looking for teen girl reported as runaway in Bozeman

The Sheriff's Office said in a press release that 15-year-old Helen Ayotte was last seen on April 24, 2025, in Bozeman.
Helen Ayotte.jpg
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office
Helen Ayotte.jpg
Posted

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a teen girl reported as a runaway in Bozeman.

The Sheriff's Office said in a press release that 15-year-old Helen Ayotte was last seen on April 24, 2025, in Bozeman.

Helen is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and medium-length dark brown hair.

Helen Ayotte.jpg

She was last seen wearing black pants, white Nike shoes, a possibly tan sweatshirt, and a black-and-white checkered Vans cap, according to the release.

The release said Helen may be traveling in a 2022 silver Nissan Kicks with Montana license plates.

Anyone with information about Helen’s whereabouts or the vehicle described above is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100, or dial 911 immediately.

More Local News from KBZK

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader