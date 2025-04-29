Sheriff's Office looking for teen girl reported as runaway in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a teen girl reported as a runaway in Bozeman.

The Sheriff's Office said in a press release that 15-year-old Helen Ayotte was last seen on April 24, 2025, in Bozeman.

Helen is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and medium-length dark brown hair.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

She was last seen wearing black pants, white Nike shoes, a possibly tan sweatshirt, and a black-and-white checkered Vans cap, according to the release.

The release said Helen may be traveling in a 2022 silver Nissan Kicks with Montana license plates.

Anyone with information about Helen’s whereabouts or the vehicle described above is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100, or dial 911 immediately.