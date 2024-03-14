Sheriff says no threat to Gallatin County schools as Three Forks School District briefly locks down

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said in a media release that there is no threat to Gallatin County schools in connection with a social media threat received across the state on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Sheriff Springer said his office was notified of a school threat made via social media involving several locations around the state. Information received locally involved the Three Forks School District, prompting a brief lockdown at the district's schools.

"The individuals involved locally in the threat have been located and it has been determined that a threat does not exist for our area," Sheriff Springer said.

In a social media post, Three Forks Public Schools shared additional details:

"This threat originated as a social media post that involved a threat directed at another district - NOT THREE FORKS. Unfortunately, the message was forwarded from a cell phone that pinged in our school resulting in the district lockdown. The sheriff's office followed up on this, finding that there was no threat to the TFS schools. TFS students are safe and the building is secure."

Springer said the Sheriff's Office will maintain a presence at the school as the investigation continues.

We will update you if we get more information.