Shearing for the summer season

BOZEMAN — It’s been an exciting week at Alpacas of Montana in Bozeman, as a team of shearers prepares to shear nearly 90 animals on the farm, including alpacas and llamas.

Alpacas of Montana owner James Budd notes that this is a great day for both the business and the animals – especially following such a dry, warm winter and spring.

Alpacas of Montana kicks off summer shearing season for nearly 90 alpacas and llamas in Bozeman

“It’s exciting for me to look at the fiber, see what kind of quality animals we have -- what kind of products I can make with each specific yarn,” Budd said.

The fiber will be processed into ‘Alpaca Tech Yarn’ and later sold at the Alpacas of Montana shop. Alpacas of Montana is the largest alpaca clothing company in the country, Budd said.

MTN NEWS Alpacas of Montana kicks off summer shearing season for nearly 90 alpacas and llamas in Bozeman

One member of the shearing operation is Kyle Michaels from Biosecure Alpaca Shearing. Michaels has been in the business since 2012, and notes that the goal of the entire process is to shear the animal as gently and as quickly as possible.