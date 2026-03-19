Seeing Green: Butte businesses report strong sales and tourism numbers following St. Patrick's Day events

BUTTE — No matter what day of the week it lands on, St. Patrick’s Day always takes place on the 17th here in Butte. This could hinder some tourism and sales numbers, so I took a look at what local businesses are saying about the turnout from yesterday’s festivities.

Even though St. Patrick's Day landed on a Tuesday this year, local businesses are reporting a positive economic experience.

Jesse Rowe is the owner of an antique store located smack dab in the middle of two popular Irish pubs on Main Street. He says his location is a fun place to be on St. Patrick’s Day.

"We had a lot of people come through, and it was a really good day," Rowe said.

"It was very rowdy, which I expect, so we definitely closed early cause we wanted to avoid the rowdier crowd," Rowe said.

WATCH: St. Patrick's Day in Butte brought huge crowds and booming sales to local businesses

Butte businesses report strong sales and out-of-town tourism during Tuesday St. Patrick's Day events

Rowe says his sales were good with lots of browsing being done during the day of the festivities.

"Lots of people browsing, but we had quite a few shopping but today specifically we’ve had a lot come back and do some more shopping," Rowe said.

Around the corner, a Butte business that has had several locations around town since the 1970s is also reporting a positive economic experience. Dara Lopez manages The Original Butte Copper Company located on Granite Street. The store specializes in copper products, from mugs to baking items to jewelry.

I asked Lopez how it went for her business.

"It was awesome, our sales were up, everyone was in. It was crazy, the traffic flow coming through, and it was busier than last year, even," Lopez said.

Lopez says sales doubled from last year, and many of her customers were visiting from out of town.

"When they come in, we talk about our heritage and talk about mining and the red district and stuff, it’ s ... they think it’s fascinating," Lopez said.

Restaurant owner Irish Johnny is famous in Butte for his Irish Pub and Grill.

"So, my first name is ‘Irish’. My last name is ‘Johnny’," Johnny said.

He says the day was filled with music, laughter, and lots of out-of-town guests.

"One thing I noticed this year, as opposed to other years, lots of folks coming in from outside Butte," Johnny said.

In fact, Johnny says he served guests from Utah, Colorado, Washington, North and South Dakota.

"I think the word is out: Butte is the place to be on St. Patrick’s Day, here in the Ireland of the Rockies," Johnny said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

