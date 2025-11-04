Second suspected arson fire ruins opening for Harrison Avenue business

BUTTE - Two suspicious fires, like one that occurred at this business off Harrison Avenue, have law enforcement and local business owners concerned that an arsonist is targeting commercial businesses in this area.

The owner of Mountains and Milestones Therapy was preparing for their first day of business in their new location before the fire struck.

“I have employees who couldn’t come to work today, we’ve had to cancel hundreds of patients, these little kids that can’t receive care,” Nicole Salo said.

WATCH: Arson suspected in two Butte business fires

Suspicious fires target Butte businesses, leaving pediatric care clinic devastated

The owners of the pediatric care clinic had just finished remodeling their recently purchased building in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue when it caught fire the evening of Nov. 1st. Nicole Salo said it’s been devastating not to be open for their young clients.

“That’s the hardest part, but the families have been incredible, the community’s been incredible, reaching out and offering to support us in any way that they can,” Salo said.

The evening before this fire, a suspicious fire was reported in the rear of the Real Deals store, a block away. Investigators believe these fires are connected and released this security video of a person of interest in the fires.

Some local business owners are very concerned about an arsonist in the area.

“Scary, scary, hopefully, they catch who’s doing it and get it stopped before we have a real serious problem,” Head Frame Barber Shop owner Randy Rodoni said.

A fire, like the two recent ones, can be very disruptive.

“Oh, it’d be terrible. It’s going to put you out of business at least until repairs are done ... if not altogether,” Rodoni said.

Though not sure when, Salo and her husband hope to reopen in their new building once it’s repaired.

“We’re hoping to, we’re hoping to salvage it and get patients back in as quickly as possible,” Salo said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Butte Law Enforcement at (406) 497 –1120.