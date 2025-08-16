Scientists in Butte helped test city's water supply for mine contamination

BUTTE - While many residents of Butte are having anxiety over possible contamination of its drinking water, scientists have been busy in the laboratory on the campus of Montana Tech analyzing these samples of Butte's drinking water to see if it is safe, and it's been a trying time for them as well.

"Well, it's nerve-wracking, I feel a lot of pressure. We're trying to do everything as fast as we possibly can and still put out really good data," said Chemist Ashley Huft.

Experts with the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology have been running tests on 11 samples of Butte tap water, looking for heavy metals and contaminants, after Montana Resources discovered some of its processed water from the mine may have gotten into Butte's municipal water supply. Butte water is being tested locally and at two labs in Helena.

"So far so good. I mean, there's some elevated metals in processed water, pure processed water, but we're not seeing any of that in the samples of the drinking water," said State Geologist John Metesh.

As a result, Butte has greatly reduced the area in which residents were advised not to drink, bathe, brush teeth, or wash dishes with tap water. On Aug. 13th, Montana Resources informed the city that some of its plant water may have gotten into city water. Mine water has a high pH level and high levels of sulfate, calcium, and heavy metals.

“They can cause the upset stomachs, the laxative effect, and it might just be the water wouldn’t taste good,” said MBMG Hydrologist Ted Duaime.

Metesh added, "Anytime those kinds of things get elevated in water, that's where you want to be cautious, because some people are more sensitive to high magnesium than others, so drinking water, they make sure they keep that low."

City officials are hopeful the final test results will completely remove the tap water restriction from the rest of the city.

"We like to see it expedited so we can assure the community that it's safe to go back to bathing, drinking the water, because that's what the community needs and the businesses need," said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Those testing the drinking water are also invested in their work.

"Because I live also in the area affected, so I'll be relieved," said Huft.

Butte is hopeful the DEQ will have the final test result over the weekend. Free bottled water will be given out at the Butte Civic Center for those living in the tap water restriction area.

