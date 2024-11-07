Same-day registration in Gallatin County reached 8-hour wait times; last vote cast 4 AM Wednesday

It was a snowy election day in Gallatin County with hundreds of people waiting in line, some even up to eight hours.

“Waiting in line. Today, on election day. It was very long. I got here about 7 a.m., took me about five hours,” says voter Merlin Gulick.

Gulick, like hundreds of other residents, spent hours trying to get registered to vote, saying he learned to be more prepared next time.

“If you're not registered, you should check so you're not waiting four or five hours to vote,” says Gulick.

As the line moved slowly near Main Street, many voters were able to get a break from the snow under a tent where we found Sammi Swarz waiting to vote for his first time.

“I've been waiting in line for two hours and 15 minutes,” says Gulick.

First-time voters Lucy, Ava, and Mia had been standing inside the Gallatin County Courthouse for hours Tuesday night.

“This is like a really big election. And I think we just want to have, like I say, if I see what's happening,” says Ava.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, the wait was about four hours. As the evening rolled on, wait times grew upwards of six to eight hours. Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad said the last voter in the county cast their vote just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“It was very stressful having such a long line here at the courthouse,” says Semerad. “It actually went really well. We didn't have any big mishaps or events going on.”

Semerad added that he had about eight to 10 election staff members dedicated to helping people register to vote.

“I would say the staff in here was a little overwhelmed. There is not a lot of space in this office, says Semerad.

Adding that he is hopeful to see an increase in capacity in the future.

“I learned a lot. I really do want to get a new facility for this office.

Many of those who were in line to register were college students or those here voting for the first time.

“I just moved for graduate school and forgot to register before tonight, and I was like, I'm not going to let the opportunity to vote pass,” says Hannah Landman.

Some parents even showed up to stand with their kids.

“It is Anton's first year voting, so I already voted this morning, but I've been signing here so you can register, and get voted today,” says Cassie Montgomery.

Braving the cold and off-and-on snow on Election Day, it wasn’t stopping people from voting.

“It means a lot to me. I did this with my girls the last election. They had just turned 18, so it just means a lot to watch my kids grow up and learn,” says Montgomery.

Edward Rojas says after waiting just shy of eight hours to vote, turning in his ballot felt like a sigh of relief.

“Three people behind me who kept on like, oh, we're almost there. We're almost there. So when we finally got there, it's like we won the lottery,” says Rojas.