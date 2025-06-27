Rural Jefferson County ranchers get life-saving first aid training

WHITEHALL - If you’re having a medical emergency in a rural part of Montana it could take a while before the ambulance can get to you. That’s why the folks at the Jefferson Valley Ambulance service want to teach citizens first aid, so they can get a head start helping a victim before the ambulance arrives.

“Because we are so far and help is so far and we’re so far spread out, the people who recognize the cardiac arrest are usually your neighbor, so it may be 30 minutes to 45 minutes help gets to you,” said Jefferson Valley Training Officer Chris Rosa.

In Rural Montana, Neighbors Learn CPR to Bridge Emergency Response Gaps

The ambulance service in Whitehall worked with PULSE, or Partners United for Life Saving Education, to put on classes to teach hands-only CPR and ways to stop severe bleeding. A couple who raises sheep south of Whitehall said the classes were enlightening.

“I realize there are a lot of new things and also I realize that I’ve forgotten a lot of stuff,” said Dave Scott.

People were taught to recognize signs of heart attack and stroke. Being able to apply first aid before emergency responders arrives has proven to effective in saving lives.

“You saw it in the Boston Marathon bombing where bystanders held femoral arteries closed or made improvised tourniquets and that saved people’s lives,” said Rosa.

The Montana Farmer’s Union organized the event to help rural ranchers and farmers be prepared in the event of an emergency.

“They’ll feel empowered to help out to not be scared to react,” said Samantha Ferrat of the Montana Farmer’s Union.

Scott attended a stop the bleed course the week before and said he learned some valuable lessons.

“You really should have a tourniquet within easy reach if you’re chain sawing, running a tractor, all those things and I never even thought of that,” Scott said. “So, now, we’ve got them in the barn.”