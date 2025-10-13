Residents shovel out after Butte hit with early snowfall

BUTTE - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... wait a minute, it’s not even Halloween yet. But this is Butte, Montana, and yes, it can snow even in early October, but most folks are used to it and they don’t mind the snow that much.

“I absolutely hate the snow,” Chase Garland said while shoveling snow in front of the Mother Lode Theater Monday morning.

Okay, maybe they do a little bit.

"I jinxed us last night, I said we were going to get snow, and we got it. So, my boss told me it’s my turn ... had to do it,” Garland said.

Chase, like many people in Butte, had to shovel the snow off the sidewalk in front of his place of work. Many spent the morning shoveling snow in front of their homes before going to work.

‘You like in the mountains, you've got to expect to get it, you can get it in the middle of July, who knows?” Mike Marchi said while shoveling at his Granite Street residence.

About six inches of wet and heavy snow accumulated in Butte overnight. Some think it’s a sign of a long winter.

“We’re getting an early winter, and I think it’s going to be bad, I really do. But it’s starting out sloppy, wet, but in another two months it’s going to be cold, dry,” Jerry Sexton of Butte said.

The snow didn’t stop some people from taking their dogs for a walk. The dogs enjoyed the snow, but not the owners.

“Oh man, the first thing in October is too soon. I mean, grant it, I’m happy for the precipitation, but, right off the bat, I’ll take a pass,” Noah Strickfaden said.

Butte could see some more morning snow with less chance for snow later in the week.