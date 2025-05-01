Recent federal funding cuts raise concerns over the future of public libraries in Montana

BOZEMAN — As many folks know, libraries are not just a home for books. They offer much more, such as a safe place for our community. But with recent federal funding cuts, there’s been some uncertainty as to what the future of libraries in Montana could look like.

“We were just walking, and I said I’ve never been to the library. She says ‘We’re going to change that right now, let's go in,” one local tells me.

Jill recently moved back to the Bozeman area. And although she isn’t a frequent goer of the Bozeman public library, her old college friend Leslie is.

“I do order books online and come and pick them up at least monthly,” says Leslie.

Both Jill and Leslie tell me they’re advocates for public libraries.

“It’s important because it’s for everyone. Literally everyone in our community can take something and enjoy it from the library,” says Leslie. “It’s an equalizer. It’s like a safe place for people to go where they don’t feel judged,” added Jill.

But recent federal funding cuts have raised concerns for these community spaces and their future here in Montana.

“There is some funding that is certainly in question,” Janay Johnson tells me.

For more than eight years, Johnson has served as the executive director of the Bozeman Library Friends and Foundation. This organization not only raises funds for the Bozeman Public Library but also advocates for the 123 public libraries across Montana. But recently, Johnson has been worried.

“There’s a federal agency, or at least there was until recently, called the Institute of Museum and Library Services," she says of the agency also known as IMLS.

IMLS provides funding for libraries and museums across the country. Last year, the Montana State Library received $1.4 million in IMLS funds.

“And with that federal money, they provide services that libraries across the state use, such as our shared catalog,” Johnson explains.

That catalog is a database where people can search for books across Montana. There is also a shared digital media platform: Montana Library 2 Go, and countless other services. But, according to the American Library Association, nearly all IMLS staff have been placed on leave.

An estimated 12 staff members remain out of their initial 75. With that, IMLS funding has already been cut to Connecticut, California, and Washington state.

“I think the uncertainty just creates a lot of anxiety. And it makes it very difficult for us to plan for the future,” says Johnson.

Janay tells me in mid-April, the Montana State Library was awarded partial funding. But whether or not full funding will be granted is still uncertain. As of now, the library is budgeting with the expectation of receiving the full grant, but if that money were to fall through?

“That will really put into question these shared resources that are really the backbone of library services in Montana,” Johnson tells me.

Leaving folks who value the importance of public libraries, such as Jill and Leslie?

“It makes me sick to my stomach that funding for our public libraries are even being considered to be reduced or cut off. Makes me sick.”