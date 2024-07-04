Reach, Inc. celebrates 17th annual 'Reach for Independence' race, raising around $20K for nonprofit

BOZEMAN — Thursday morning, July 4, people gathered for the annual Reach for Independence race hosted by Bozeman nonprofit, Reach, Inc.

There were three different races, a 10K, a 5K, and a 1K that traveled around the Cherry River fishing access. The variety of races allowed participants of all ages to come, and sporting some pretty fun Fourth of July outfits too.

I asked two young racers named Sarah and Lauren, who were wearing some festive 'fits, “Can you tell me about the outfits you’re sporting today?”

They told me, “They're tutus we made last year for the race”.

And we know this race is all fun and games, but did you know at the same, it’s raising money for a great cause?

“Reach helps adults with developmental disabilities to live independently. We have residential, vocational, and transportation supports for, I think, 88 people,” says Dee Metrick.

Dee is the executive director for Reach, Inc. She also hosted the races on Thursday. Dee tells me, with almost 300 racers attending, Reach raised around $20,000.

“All the money goes towards helping our clients live independently. Costs are going up and our funding isn't, so donations have to go up to keep us open,” says Dee.

I asked Dee what it means to her and Reach to see this many people come out and support their cause year after year.

“Oh, we love it. And because it’s our 17th year we’ve watched a lot of little kids turn into adults. We have a lot of people that participate every year and it's part of their family tradition. It's just great to see the community support and watch it grow,” says Dee.

And at the end of the races, I noticed a very special runner crossing the finish line. John, who is over the age of 80, is a member of Reach, and an active member of our community.

I asked John how the race went, and he told me it was good, and he was running for a purpose.