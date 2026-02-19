BOZEMAN — Imagine a world where fantastical creatures like a finned dragon and a bird horse could come to life.

Well, it’s real, and it’s happening in Bozeman this Saturday.

Local arts organization Random Acts of Silliness is hosting its third annual Menagerie of the Imaginary Lantern Parade, an event at Gallatin Regional Park, featuring lanterns made by local artists, students, and community members. Last year, the parade attracted 3,500 viewers and 350 lanterns.

WATCH: Random Acts of Silliness to host annual "Menagerie of Imaginary" Lantern Parade on Saturday

The legend behind the event is that fantastical creatures live in the “land of make-believe” throughout the year and come visit Bozeman for one night.

“We started this event as a way to bring light to a really cold, dark time of year where we’re all kind of hunkered down and ready for spring,” said Anna Visscher, Random Acts of Silliness Communications Director. “It brings us all together; it reminds us we’re all connected.”

The parade starts at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and lasts about an hour.

Visscher recommends arriving early, as parking is limited. She also suggests dressing warmly and wearing winter shoes.