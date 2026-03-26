Rabbi Chaim Bruk and the Bozeman Jewish community donate gift cards, pizza and fries to TSA agents

BOZEMAN — Airports around the country are accepting donations for TSA agents working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown.

According to a recent article published by Reuters, almost 500 security officers have quit since this partial government shutdown began in February.

Airports like the Denver International Airport — one of the busiest airports in the U.S. — have been asking residents and travelers to donate gift cards for food and gas.

President and CEO Brian Sprenger said the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has been in contact with multiple organizations and residents who want to make donations.

"It's a very difficult time for our employees through the government shutdown," said Sprenger. "Anything that can be done helps."

One community member who lent a helping hand was Rabbi Chaim Bruk. With the help of other members from Bozeman's Jewish community, Rabbi Chaim donated fifty $75 grocery gift cards, 12 hot pizzas, and 25 portions of French fries to TSA agents.

"It's not rocket science," said Rabbi Chaim. "It's just being a kind community."

Rabbi Chaim, originally from Brooklyn, New York, has been working as a Rabbi here in Bozeman for almost 20 years. A few days ago, Rabbi Chaim said a couple from the Bozeman Jewish community called him, asking what they could do to help local TSA agents.

"Bozeman is an incredibly kind community, and when there's an opportunity to bring love, care, food, and just some basic necessities, we do it," he said.

On Monday, Rabbi Chaim brought all of the donations to the Bozeman airport.

"The Bozeman Jewish community can't personally solve all of America's problems," explained the Rabbi. "What we can solve is on the local level and that's little acts of kindness, enhancing one family, or one person at a time."

"We will do that as long as we can."

Rabbi Chaim said he and the Bozeman Jewish community hope to donate more gift cards and hot lunches to the TSA agents next week as well.

If you'd like to donate, you can contact the airport authority directly.

