Pursuit following road rage incident ends with crash into Bozeman Police vehicle

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman Police officer is recovering after his patrol car was struck during a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

The chase was sparked by a road rage incident involving a weapon, and ended on Bozeman's 7th Ave.

The high-speed chase involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Bozeman Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol.

According to the authorities, the incident began around 1:21 p.m. when law enforcement received reports of a road rage incident in which a weapon was brandished. The suspect then fled the scene, prompting a multi-agency pursuit.

During the chase, a Bozeman Police vehicle was struck by the suspect's vehicle. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and his K-9 partner was unharmed. Ultimately, the authorities were able to apprehend the adult male suspect.

The Bozeman Police Department has now requested that the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office take over the investigation into the matter. Officials have stated that this is an active investigation, and further details will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.