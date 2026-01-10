Protesters rally outside Senator Daines' Office over ICE shooting and war in Venezuela

BOZEMAN — People gathered this morning responding to the war in Venezuela and Wednesday's incident in Minneapolis, where an ICE agent shot a woman.

Around 75 protesters were outside Senator Steve Daines' office on Twin Lakes Avenue at 10 a.m. Friday for the "ICE OUT FOR GOOD and NO WAR IN VENEZUELA" rally organized by Indivisible Bozeman.

"I don't think anyone wants to be here," said rally organizer Kay LaFrance. "I don't think anyone is excited to be here."

From Venezuela to Minneapolis: Bozeman protesters respond to national events

LaFrance and fellow organizer Beth Kampschror said this rally was important because "everyone can imagine that happening right here to their friends and neighbors."

"Just because it's not happening to us personally doesn't mean we shouldn't be standing in solidarity with the people it is happening to," said Kampschror.

One protester, who attends every rally, stood in front of Senator Daines' office with a flag. She said this rally in particular is important to her for "many reasons."

"The latest reason is the murder of the young woman in Minneapolis," she explained.

On January 7th, 37-year-old and mother of three, Renee Nicole Good was shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Another protester who attended Friday morning's rally said he's here because he and his wife have children and grandchildren who live within one mile of where the shooting took place.

"That city is terrorized right now," said the protester. "We need this to stop. That's it."

Senator Daines' office, press secretary Gabby Wiggins, provided a statement that said:

"Senator Daines believes one of the most notable jobs in America is serving as a law enforcement officer, and they should be respected, not vilified."

According to organizer Beth Kampschror, there will be a vigil on Sunday, Jan. 11, at 4 p.m. at Soroptomist Park.