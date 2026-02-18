Proposed six-story development for Church Avenue; community opinions mixed

BOZEMAN — If you drive by or live by 112 South Church Avenue, you may notice it might not look like much now, besides an empty field.

But, it could eventually become a six-story development – and the opinions about it from the Bozeman community are mixed. In fact, there was a sign that reads "RIP BOZ" that was taped to the site plans on the property.

“It’s kind of scary in that way, where there is so much development in this town, and it’s really kind of unpredictable what is going to pop up,” said Bozeman resident Sierra Lee.

Lee has been living on Church Avenue since this past May.

“The reason why I love living here is just its quaint, smaller, older houses, and the community feels just more tight-knit,” said Lee.

It wasn’t until I spoke with Lee that she found out about the proposed six-story building right across the street from where she lives.

“Yes I did not realize that,” said Lee. “I was very surprised.”

The mixed-use development, known as “The Depot on Church,” would include shops, offices, 12 residential units, and a parking garage with 18 spaces, according to the site plan. It would be located on a 0.3 acre lot.

“I think it makes me kind of sad,” said Lee.

“As I think about what newer buildings and high rises does to the culture of this town, I think it does take away from the culture that Bozeman has, and that’s why people live here,” she added.

Other concerns Lee noted: increased traffic and light pollution.

“I just hope that as developers come to this town and build, that we’re still as a community, still able to uphold community, uphold culture,” said Lee.

Another resident, MTN’s Esha Walia, spoke with who lives down the street from the proposed development – and did not want to appear on camera – says he thinks it will be good to have higher density housing and a mixed-use development.

The city is taking public comment on the proposed development until March 2nd. We will continue to report on potential new developments in the Bozeman area.